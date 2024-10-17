Prince George’s Co. celebrates Horse Month in Maryland and the money it brings

The Washington International Horse Show is about to get underway at the Show Place Arena in Prince George’s County, and leaders there say the economic impact the event will have is undeniable.

The horse show is set to run in Upper Marlboro for the third straight year.

The Washington International Horse Show combined with the Capital Challenge Horse Show held earlier this month helped draw in a $24.5 million economic impact last year — and the event keeps growing.

“We’re attracting people from all across the country to come to Prince George’s County to enjoy a beautiful equestrian community that we have here,” said County Executive Angela Alsobrooks. “This is horse country in the state. And this is horse month.”

Indeed, Gov. Wes Moore issued that proclamation a few weeks back, touting the nearly $3 billion in economic impact horses have on the entire state. Prince George’s County has made it a goal to celebrate the industry, with most of the farms and riding opportunities on the eastern end of the county.

“The equestrian culture is alive and well here and there are many people living in this region who love horses,” Alsobrooks said.

Visitors and competitors from out of town are generally staying in the National Harbor. The competitors hail from 13 different countries and span several Olympic Games, said Vicky Lowell, president of the Washington International Horse Show. That list includes two Americans who were on the silver medal winning equestrian team this past summer in Paris.

For some events, there wasn’t enough space to accommodate everyone who wanted to head to Upper Marlboro and compete next weekend.

“There were riders calling me night and day trying to figure out how to get into the show,” Lowell said. “We have 500 top horses. Seven days of amazing jumping competition.”

U.S. Olympians McLain Ward and Laura Kraut are among those who will be jumping.

“Laura is based in Europe most of the year, and McLain travels the world,” said Lowell. “So the fact that they’re here in Prince George’s County is amazing for this huge World Cup qualifying event.”

“This is a top, top, top competition that’s going to be happening, really one of the best in the country,” she added.

Kids day is set for next Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s a chance for kids to get a really up close look at some of the animals, with pony rides, pony kissing and face painting.

“To get to touch a horse, to get to feel a horse, hug a horse, kiss a horse — they’re ponies so they’re not too intimidating, I know sometimes people can be afraid of the bigger horses,” Lowell said. “It’s life changing. Horses change your life. And so I know they’re not in everybody’s backyard, and they’re not always down the street. You don’t get to see them, so when you have the chance, I just encourage you to do it. They’re amazing animals.”

