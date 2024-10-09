Tracking Milton: Evacuees talk to WTOP | Hospitals prepare for the worst | Climate change's impact | Live radar
The day I hit, killed a deer on my way to work: Deer mating season increases crash risk for drivers

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

October 9, 2024, 9:40 AM

It happened 14 years ago this month — I hit and killed a deer while driving to work, and can still see it in slow motion in my mind’s eye.

It’s deer mating season, which means they’re especially active from mid-October through November, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation and Department of Wildlife Resources.

As in my crash, which happened before sunrise, VDOT and DWR say deer are more likely to dart across roads and highways at dawn and dusk.

There are several things drivers can do to try to prevent unfortunate encounters with deer looking for love.

Pay extra attention while driving in forested areas, and along streams, where deer tend to forage, as well as in areas where deer crossing signs have been installed.

When possible, use your high beams and look far down the road, scanning from shoulder to shoulder, to spot deer grazing.

If you see one deer, slow down, as deer are likely to travel in groups, according to the state agencies.

While swerving is instinctual, if a deer or other animal jumps in front of you, don’t veer aggressively to avoid losing control of your vehicle. Use your brakes to avoid hitting the animal.

If you hit a deer, pull off to the shoulder and turn on your hazard lights. Do not leave your vehicle to search for the deer, because it could hurt you, according to VDOT and DWR.

Deer crashes are increasing

Last year, 42% of the crashes involving deer in Virginia happened in October and November, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Of the 7,335 total crashes involving deer that were reported to law enforcement, there were 690 reported injuries.

“Virginia has seen an increase in crashes involving deer in recent years, with a 20% increase between 2022 and 2023,” according to the joint release from VDOT and DWR.

VDOT says it is installing directional fencing to steer animals toward structures such as culverts and bridges to get to the other side of a roadway. And changeable message boards are warning drivers to be alert for increased deer activity.

