Body of missing Md. 5-year-old boy found in pond

The body of a 5-year-old boy was found in a pond near his home in Waldorf after he was reported missing Sunday morning, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said.

Undated photo of Miles McMahon. (Courtesy Charles County Sheriff’s Office) Undated photo of Miles McMahon. (Courtesy Charles County Sheriff’s Office) The body of a 5-year-old boy was found in a pond near his home in Waldorf, Maryland, after he was reported missing Sunday morning, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said.

Miles McMahon, who had autism and was nonverbal, was last seen on home security video “leaving the house and skipping in his front yard … wearing a red T-shirt, no pants, and no shoes,” according to a sheriff’s office’s news release.

When officers arrived to the home in the 1000 block of St. Pauls Drive at 11 a.m., they “established a perimeter and immediately focused their attention on ponds and bodies of water nearby,” the sheriff said.

After hours of searching, divers with Maryland State Police found Miles’ body in a pond “not too far from his house” after it was searched a second time, the sheriff’s office said.

A map of the area is below.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.