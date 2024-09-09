Workweek begins with temperatures falling to the 40s across parts of the DC area

Monday delivered the coolest morning of the season so far, with temperatures reaching into the 40s in parts of the D.C. region.

At 6 a.m., the National Weather Service recorded temperatures hitting 45 at Dulles Airport, 48 at Fort Belvoir and 49 in Fredericksburg, Virginia. In Maryland, the weather service said temperatures were recorded as 45 at Fort Meade, 46 in Gaithersburg and 46 in Leonardtown. D.C. was 54.

A frost advisory for counties along and west of Interstate 81 ended at 8:36 a.m.

Sunny skies and light winds are expected Monday, the National Weather Service said. 7News First Alert Meteorologist Eileen Whelan expected afternoon highs in the middle to upper 70s, with temperatures warming by a few degrees each day this week.

Whelan said another clear and cool night is ahead, with low temperatures a few degrees higher than Monday morning.

“We desperately need the rain but no significant rainfall in the forecast over the next seven days,” Whelan said. “Today, after this cool, clear and crisp morning, we will have afternoon highs reach the mid to upper 70s with low humidity.”

Tuesday is expected to bring afternoon high-temperatures in the lower 80s and continued low humidity.

Whelan said quiet weather continues on Wednesday, with sunshine, low humidity and slightly warmer than average highs in the middle 80s.

Another cool morning is expected on Thursday, with temperatures in the 50s (lower 60s in downtown D.C.) giving way to seasonably warm afternoon highs between 80 and 85.

TODAY: Sunny. Highs between 75 and 80.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Lows between 48 and 58.

TUESDAY: Sunny. Highs between 80 and 85.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Highs between 82 and 87.

THURSDAY: Sunny to partly cloudy. Highs between 80 and 85.

