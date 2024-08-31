Labor Day weekend forecast a mixed bag that includes humidity, storms and some ‘fantastic weather’

Planning a barbecue or have an outdoor event to go to Saturday? Be on the lookout for storms that could develop in the late afternoon into the evening.

Storms have started rolling into portions of D.C., Maryland and Virginia this Saturday evening bringing the potential for heavy rain and gusty winds to much of the national capital region. Here’s what you need to know. While severe thunderstorm warnings are impacting portions of Virginia, WTOP Meteorologist Mike Stinneford said the threat for severe weather has diminished for much of the D.C. area. Multiple rounds of heavy rain are possible through the evening along and west of I-81. Areas that receive multiple rounds of heavy rain could have localized flash flooding. pic.twitter.com/ZmqyujBDNx — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) August 31, 2024 “Still some heavy thunderstorms rumbling across the region for the next several hours. Some storms may produce gusty winds and very heavy rainfall,” Stinneford said. Some of these storms have even brought damage to the wider metro area. “A serious damaging wind event (unfolded) to our west,” Stinnerford said. A squall line with wind gusts to 70 mph is approaching I 81 from Strasburg through Winchester, and northward through Martinsburg and Hagerstown,” Thankfully, Stinneford said, most of these thunderstorms are expected to ebb by midnight, bringing fog and muggy conditions to the region overnight. It will offer a brief break before more afternoon thunderstorms on Sunday. “A cold front will slowly move across the region on Sunday, triggering more afternoon thunderstorms,” he concluded. Your Labor Day weekend outlook

Summer weather gets a last hurrah, with humidity returning for Labor Day weekend. Here’s what you need to know.

Humidity mades a comeback Saturday, with temperatures reaching around 90, though it will feel a few degrees warmers with the heat index. If you’re planning a barbecue or have an outdoor event to go to, be on the lookout for storms that could develop late afternoon and into the evening.

“Some storms may become strong to severe, with wind speeds exceeding 60 mph and the possibility of hail,” said 7News First Alert meteorologist Steve Rudin.

It will be a sticky Sunday on the first day of the month and the “onset of meteorological fall,” Rudin said. Highs will be between 84 to 89, with a chance of showers and storms as a cold front moves overhead.

The Labor Day holiday Monday abounds with “fantastic weather,” Rudin said, with sunshine, low humidity and highs around 80.

Forecast

SATURDAY NIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms, ending by midnight. Areas of fog overnight. Muggy. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Storms could be severe. Muggy. Highs mid to upper 80s

LABOR DAY MONDAY: Sunny, breezy and pleasant with much lower humidity. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s

TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s

Current weather

WTOP’s Ivy Lyons and Mike Stinneford contributed to this breaking weather coverage.

