Fauci recovering after hospitalization for West Nile virus

(CNN) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is recovering at home after being hospitalized with West Nile virus, a spokesperson said.

Fauci, a longtime public health official who became a household name as part of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, is expected to recover fully, the spokesperson said.

About 1,000 Americans are hospitalized each year with the most severe form of West Nile virus, which is spread through the bite of infected mosquitoes. Another 1,500, on average, are diagnosed after developing symptoms, although experts estimate that as many of 80% of infections in the U.S. are never identified.

There is no vaccine or specific treatment for West Nile. Most cases are mild, causing flu-like symptoms and a rash. In about 1 in 150 cases, the virus invades the brain and nervous system, which can lead to brain swelling, brain damage or death. About 100 people die from West Nile infections in the U.S. each year.

The heaviest virus activity is usually seen in August and September. As of Aug. 20, 216 cases have been reported this year in 33 states, with 142 neuroinvasive cases, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

