New chaperone policy at Six Flags America for kids 15 and under

Six Flags has implemented a new nationwide chaperone policy that limits the times young people can remain unaccompanied in its amusement parks, including its Six Flags America location in Bowie, Maryland.

Under the new policy, all guests 15 years old or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21, to remain in, or be admitted the park, from 4 p.m. until closing time. The policy went into effect July 26.

In announcing the policy on its website, Six Flags said, “Over the past few years, there have been increasing incidents of unruly and inappropriate behavior at amusement parks and other major entertainment venues.”

The chaperone — who must show a government-issued ID — can accompany up to 10 guests who are 15 years old or younger per day, when the young people enter the park. The chaperone must remain inside the park during the visit and be reachable by cellphone.

After 4 p.m., “Guests 15 years old or younger who are found inside the park unaccompanied by a chaperone are subject to ejection,” the policy states.

The chaperone requirement applies to all guests, including season passholders.

The policy makes no mention of specific incidents prompting the policy. But fights in 2014 and 2021 drew police responses to Six Flags America.

Earlier this year, in the Atlanta area, a 15-year-old was injured after exchanging gunfire with police, near Six Flags Over Georgia, according to the Cobb County Police Department.

In its policy announcement, Six Flags said parents or guardians are responsible for the behavior of their minor children: “Appropriate behavior and supervision are the responsibility of the parent/guardian and is always expected. … This policy is being put in place to ensure that all guests have the best time ever and leave happy and eager to visit again.”

