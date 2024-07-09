DC region under heat advisory Tuesday afternoon, ‘feels-like’ temperatures could hit 108

High heat continues across the D.C. area, with temperatures nearing 100, and a heat index between 103 and 108 for Tuesday.

High heat continues across the D.C. area, with temperatures nearing 100, and a heat index between 103 and 108 for Tuesday.

The National Weather Service posted a heat advisory for the D.C. region between noon and 8 p.m., following a similar one Monday.

Another hot and humid day ahead. Heat advisories are in effect from noon-8pm today for heat index values over 100 degrees. Use caution if spending extended time outdoors. Isolated showers & t-storms bring a little relief to some later this afternoon. #MDwx #VAwx #WVwx #DCwx pic.twitter.com/ivhOmNp0D9 — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) July 9, 2024

While temperatures are expected to fall as low as the middle 70s Tuesday night, 7News First Alert Senior Meteorologist Brian van de Graaff said the extreme heat will continue to bake the nation’s capital region Wednesday and Thursday before easing a bit on Friday.

The heat and humidity is forecast to feel 105 or higher Wednesday afternoon, according to van de Graaff. He said there’s a risk of risk for rain and storms by the evening hours that will continue into Thursday, as the remnants of Beryl move over the Great Lakes.

D.C. is under an extended heat emergency through Thursday, according to Mayor Muriel Bowser. Here’s a map of cooling centers in the District.

“We’ll round out the week with cooler highs in the 80s, but humidity levels will remain sky-high making it feel closer to 90,” van de Graaff said, adding that a stalled weather boundary to the east will provide chances for clouds and rain. He said pockets of heavy rain could lead to isolated flooding on Friday.

Current weather:

7News First Alert Forecast:

TUESDAY: HEAT ADVISORY between noon and 8 p.m. Partly sunny, isolated afternoon storms. Highs nearing 100, with a heat index between 103 and 108.

Winds: South 5-10 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the middle 70s to middle 80s.

Winds: South 5 mph

WEDNESDAY: HEAT ALERT: Partly sunny, scattered storms. Highs in the 90s, with a heat index between 100 and 105.

Winds: South 10-15, Gusts to 25 mph

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, scattered showers and storms. Highs in the lower to middle 90s, with a heat index around 100.

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. Highs in the 80s.

Winds: South 5-10 mph

