Feels-like temperatures hit triple digits Monday in DC area

Hydrate and limit your time outside, more sweltering temperatures are in store for the D.C. area as the heat index could reach the triple digits Monday.

Sweltering temperatures are baking D.C.-area residents with feels-like temperatures in the triple digits Monday and there’s a possibility for a few spotty storms. Here’s what you need to know.

“Sizzling heat and uncomfortable humidity levels continue for the early evening,” said 7News First Alert meteorologist Steve Rudin.

The D.C. region is under a heat advisory through 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures reached the upper 90s throughout the D.C. area on Monday and heat index values around 105. The feels-like temperature was forecast to range from 100 to 108 degrees.

During the advisory, those who work outdoors are urged to take breaks indoors or in the shade. If you can, limit your time outdoors to the early morning or evening.

D.C. is under an extended heat emergency through Thursday, according to Mayor Muriel Bowser. Here’s a map of cooling centers in the District.

A few isolated late-day storms are also possible.

Some school systems are making adjustments to summer programs because of the heat. Fairfax County Public Schools canceled all outdoor activities through 8 p.m. Monday, including team practices and recess.

Temperatures will fall to the mid 70s overnight but the hot weather isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Another heat advisory is in effect on Tuesday starting at noon with highs forecast near 100 and a chance for isolated late-day storms.

Current weather:

Forecast:

MONDAY EVENING:

HEAT ADVISORY UNTIL 8 P.M.

Partly sunny. Isolated storms.

Highs: 93-98

Heat Index: 103-108

Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph

MONDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows: 75-80

Winds: South 5 mph

TUESDAY:

HEAT ADVISORY 12-8 P.M.

Partly sunny. Isolated PM storms.

Highs: 94-99

Heat Index: 103-108

Winds: South 5-10 mp

WEDNESDAY: HEAT ALERT

Partly sunny. Scattered storms.

Highs: 92-97

Heat Index: 100-105

Winds: South 10-15, Gusts to 25 mph

THURSDAY:

Partly sunny. Scattered showers, storms

Highs: 92-95

Heat Index: Around 100

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

