Prince George’s Co. hopeful on new law cracking down on street racing, illegal car rallies

Community leaders in Prince George’s County are hopeful over a new Maryland law that cracks down on illegal street racing and car rallies that have been increasing over the last few years.

Six Maryland men arrested last week are charged under a new law, barely 2 months old, that stiffens penalties against organizers and participants in street racing and exhibition driving.

“I’m just so glad that they’ve been able to pin them down and arrest them, because this has been really outrageous … it’s dangerous. You don’t know what’s going to happen when people are spinning around and driving recklessly,” Prince George’s County Council Chair Jolene Ivey said. “It’s happened near my house, and it’s been really frightening for everyone.”

The new Maryland law that took effect June 1 fights street racing and exhibition driving, laying out prohibited acts and raising penalties.

“The price for partying on our streets — and in dangerous ways — just went up,” said John Seng, chair of the nonprofit group Safe Roads Maryland, which advocated for the crackdown on the illegal rallies.

“You decide you’re going to have a party time, have a good time at city centers and shopping centers. And you want to show off and put other people at risk … you’re going to pay much greater fines,” Seng said. “If someone’s injured, serious jail time.”

He added the new law also requires a court appearance and points on the perpetrators’ license.

The new law aims to quell the rallies by targeting all those who participate in the events, which are often organized on social media sites.

Seng said that anyone, not just drivers, can be arrested for conducting street exhibition driving, organizing rallies, participating in rallies, filming, or just being a spectator.

“If you’re participating in that rally at all — driving, hanging out of the window or on the hood of the car, having a good time — (and) you’re arrested, the law requires that you must appear in court,” Seng told WTOP.

Ivey and Seng are both hopeful the new crackdown on street racing and exhibition driving will end the dangerous, illegal events.

“I hope that all the things that they’ve done, they can use to catch people in the future and hopefully keep this kind of thing from happening,” Ivey said.

“Our measure of success will not be the number of arrests. It will be measured by the restoration of peace and calm in city centers such as Takoma Park, Silver Spring, Security (Square) Mall, throughout the state of Maryland,” Seng said.

