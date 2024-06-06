More severe weather possible Thursday after powerful storms lashed DC area

After strong storms lashed the D.C. area — including at least two tornadoes that touched down in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Wednesday — another round of potentially strong storms is in the forecast Thursday afternoon.

Heavy clouds over the Kentlands area of Montgomery County on June 5, 2024. (WTOP/Steve Dresner)

After strong storms lashed the D.C. area — including at least two tornadoes that touched down in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Wednesday — another round of potentially strong storms is in the forecast Thursday afternoon.

Expect the potential for severe weather after about lunch time, said 7News meteorologist Eileen Whelan.

Temperatures are warm and very humid Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front that is expected to sweep through the area, which could ignite some scattered showers and thunderstorms.

“Similar to yesterday, some of those storms could be on the stronger side with some of those downpours, frequent thunder and lightning, damaging winds,” Whelan said.

Another round of showers and t-storms is expected today with locally heavy rain and severe t-storms possible once again. Greatest threat for severe storms is along and east of the Blue Ridge this afternoon. High pressure grants us a reprieve Fri and Sat. #DCwx #MDwx #VAwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/Rj2fCaJ461 — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) June 6, 2024

A tornado is not out of the question, “but not looking likely,” Whelan said. “Although that’s what it looked like yesterday, and you saw what happened.”

The severe weather is expected to dissipate by about 5 or 6 Thursday evening, Whelan said, ahead of falling humidity overnight. The good news? After the past few days of unsettled, tumultuous weather, Saturday’s forecast includes sunshine, pleasant temperatures and low humidity.

Overall, several strong supercell storms popped up around the D.C. region Wednesday evening, triggering a total of 22 tornado warnings by the National Weather Service — the fourth most on any day since 1986, Whelan said.

The storms were concentrated in Montgomery County, where at least two tornadoes were believed to have touched down, downing trees and power lines, damaging several homes and injuring at least five people.

Forecast

THURSDAY:

Scattered showers and storms

Late day clearing

Highs: 83-87

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

After a wild Wednesday evening of weather with multiple tornadoes reported and observed, calmer conditions are expected this morning before another round of potentially strong storms arrives later today. It will remain very humid with afternoon highs reaching the mid 80s, which will keep the atmosphere primed for strong storms. Today’s greatest risk is damaging winds in any storms that develop. Make sure you have a way to get alerts, so you can seek shelter if necessary. Conditions improve this evening with gradual clearing.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy

Lows: 65-70

Winds: West 5-10 mph

Skies will gradually clear during the overnight as temperatures fall into the 60s. Humidity levels will slowly decrease.

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny

Highs: 80-85

Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

We’ll round out the week with really nice weather! Plan for sunshine, low humidity and seasonably warm highs in the 80s.

UPCOMING WEEKEND:

The second weekend of June is looking comfortable. Humidity levels will be low with afternoon highs in the upper 70s.

Current weather

