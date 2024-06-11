After a 13-year hiatus, who’s playing at HFStival in DC?

One of the Washington, D.C. area's most popular music festivals — the HFStival — is returning late this summer, and relocating to Nationals Park.

One of the D.C. area’s most popular music festivals — the HFStival — is returning in September, and relocating to Nationals Park.

After a week of buzz, generated last week by a post on social media, I.M.P and Nationals Park announced the lineup for the show, Saturday, Sept. 21. Billed as “one day, one stage,” headliners include The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie.

Many of the bands in this year’s 11-band lineup played at earlier HFStivals at RFK Stadium, including Violent Femmes, Garbage, Bush, and Incubus.

Breaking: Here’s the lineup for the return of the HFStival pic.twitter.com/8kQJjpAbzZ — Neal Augenstein (@AugensteinWTOP) June 11, 2024

With the expected popularity of the show, the HFStival is using a lottery system, which is open now through Sunday, June 16. Those entering the lottery will be made aware if their ticket order will be fulfilled by June 21.

“We used this lottery system when we opened The Atlantis,” said Seth Hurwitz, owner of I.M.P., the 9:30 Club, The Anthem, and The Atlantis, and operator of Merriweather Post Pavilion and Lincoln Theatre. “It’s a fan-friendly system for what’ll be a high-demand festival.”

Other bands in the lineup include Jimmy Eat World, Girl Talk, Tonic, Filter, and Lit.

“Quintessential HFStival acts have been doing an unprecedented business, selling more tickets than they ever came close to back in the day, so it all made sense to bring back the HFStival,” said Hurwitz.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.