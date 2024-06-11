Live Radio
After a 13-year hiatus, who’s playing at HFStival in DC?

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

June 11, 2024, 11:24 AM

One of the D.C. area’s most popular music festivals — the HFStival — is returning in September, and relocating to Nationals Park.

After a week of buzz, generated last week by a post on social media, I.M.P and Nationals Park announced the lineup for the show, Saturday, Sept. 21. Billed as “one day, one stage,” headliners include The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie.

Many of the bands in this year’s 11-band lineup played at earlier HFStivals at RFK Stadium, including Violent Femmes, Garbage, Bush, and Incubus.

With the expected popularity of the show, the HFStival is using a lottery system, which is open now through Sunday, June 16. Those entering the lottery will be made aware if their ticket order will be fulfilled by June 21.

“We used this lottery system when we opened The Atlantis,” said Seth Hurwitz, owner of I.M.P., the 9:30 Club, The Anthem, and The Atlantis, and operator of Merriweather Post Pavilion and Lincoln Theatre. “It’s a fan-friendly system for what’ll be a high-demand festival.”

Other bands in the lineup include Jimmy Eat World, Girl Talk, Tonic, Filter, and Lit.

“Quintessential HFStival acts have been doing an unprecedented business, selling more tickets than they ever came close to back in the day, so it all made sense to bring back the HFStival,” said Hurwitz.

Neal Augenstein

Neal Augenstein has been a general assignment reporter with WTOP since 1997. He says he looks forward to coming to work every day, even though that means waking up at 3:30 a.m.

naugenstein@wtop.com

