Smithsonian’s dinosaur skeleton in DC is scientific standard for prehistoric predator

In layman’s terms, the skeleton is considered to be the best anywhere in the world.

The new status was bestowed by members of the International Commission on Zoological Nomenclature (ICZN). The Smithsonian’s Curator of Dinosauria said this is a coveted scientific honor that took almost 15 years to obtain.

“In 2010, a petition was made to the ICZN to solve the problem that the very famous and scientifically important dinosaur A. fragilis was based on materials that couldn’t really be identified as anything more than a non-descript predatory dinosaur,” Carrano said.

“This decision really emphasizes how important our specimen is — both historically and in the present — for dinosaur science.”

During the Late Jurassic Period more than 150 million years ago, the Allosaurus terrorized other dinosaurs. Stretching 20 feet tall and having a mouthful of dagger-like teeth, the prehistoric predator roamed North America with species of that era including the armored Stegosaurus and a number of supersized sauropod dinosaurs like Diplodocus.

The fossil’s journey from its initial discovery in a Colorado quarry to its esteemed place at the Smithsonian is a 150-year story, just a fraction of the time, when considering its age, seeing that it roamed earth millions of years ago.

In 1884, a colleague of renowned Yale University paleontologist Othniel Charles Marsh uncovered a nearly complete Allosaurus skeleton, and the remains were shipped back to Marsh, but he was not able to conduct a detailed examination of the fossil before dying in 1899.