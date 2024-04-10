‘Celebrating our victory:’ DC-area Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr

Muslims in the D.C. area, and around the world, are celebrating the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Eid al-Fitr means “return to nature,” said Imam Albert Sabir, from Masjid Muhammad, also known as “The Nation’s Mosque,” located on 4th Street NW.

Eid al-Fitr, pronounced “eed al fitter,” began Wednesday, and it marks the end of Ramadan and a month of fasting.

“These two or three days, we will be celebrating our victory,” said Sabir. “It’s an individual victory, too.”

During Ramadan, devout Muslims fast daily from dawn to sunset. It’s a time of increased worship, charity and good deeds.

“We try to heal wounds that happened during relationships,” Sabir said.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar; the month cycles through the seasons.

The start of the month traditionally depends on the sighting of the crescent moon. This year it ended on April 10.

Eid al-Fitr celebrations, including at the Sycamore and Oak mosque in Southeast, D.C., include prayer and feature games, face painting, henna and live entertainment.

“It’s a wonderful thing to see, families coming together,” Sabir enthused, pausing from the celebration. “We celebrate what God has given us to eat — even just a bottle of water. Right now the grill is going with beef franks and hamburgers, the ice cream truck is here — I wish you could see it.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

