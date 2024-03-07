DC game shop runs board games, tabletop role-playing section of Awesome Con

This year the board games and tabletop role-playing games section of Awesome Con is being run by a local D.C. business, Labyrinth Games & Puzzles.

The outside of Labyrinth Games & Puzzles in the Eastern Market neighborhood of the District. (WTOP/Christopher Thomas) The outside of Labyrinth Games & Puzzles in the Eastern Market neighborhood of the District. (WTOP/Christopher Thomas) Awesome Con is a celebration of all things nerd. And it’s coming to D.C.

The event combines the style of Comic Con in New York or San Diego and is coming to the District on Friday.

The convention boasts actors from television and film speaking in panels and signing autographs, as well as an entire hall of vendors. Some of the top names attending this year are Hayden Christensen and Rosario Dawson.

But Awesome Con is not just for hardcore con-goers dressed in costumes. Families are welcome and encouraged to attend.

The convention center even has an entire section dedicated to board games and tabletop role-playing games for adults and children.

This year, that section is being run by a local business, Labyrinth Games & Puzzles. The game store is located in the Eastern Market neighborhood of the District and boasts a large selection of games for all ages that range from card games to board games and even pen and paper games.

This is not the first time Labyrinth has “powered” the games at Awesome Con. They successfully oversaw the role last year and now their reputation precedes them.

“We asked for a lot of passes for our volunteers this year,” said Kathleen Donahue, owner of Labyrinth Games & Puzzles, “I’m sure it surprised the Awesome Con folks.”

The Labyrinth Games staff is bringing over 500 board games and, with the help of volunteers, will teach anyone willing to learn how to play any of those games.

They say no matter the skill level or previous experience, everyone is welcome to learn a new game.

This year, Donahue says, attendees will have a chance to win some of the games in a raffle.

The winners are selected and announced on Sunday morning and will be contacted by Labyrinth employees. Winners will have until the end of the day to collect their winnings.

For those who sign up, TTRPGs (tabletop role-playing game) will also be available to learn with short adventures being run by Labyrinth staff and volunteers.

And if collectible card games are more your speed, the Tabletop Gaming Space will also have a section for collectible card games such as Disney’s Lorcana or Wizards of the Coast’s Magic: The Gathering.

“Wizards (of the Coast) sent us an amazing prize wall,” said Donahue.

Wizards of the Coast, the company behind Magic: The Gathering and the Dungeons & Dragons, sent prizes for players of the Magic: The Gathering card game to win throughout the weekend.

Labyrinth is also working with game designers so that con-goers can learn the games from the creators themselves.

Within their Eastern Market location, Labyrinth staff are open to teaching customers about board games, TTRPGs and collectible card games, and host many weekly events building a vibrant and engaged community.

