Warm weather coming: Will the DC area hit 70 degrees Friday?

Snow is still on the ground in some parts of the D.C. region, but come Friday, it’ll be shorts and T-shirt weather … for some people.

But first, keep the rain gear handy Thursday. Although it will feel unusually warm and somewhat humid, with temperatures reaching the 60s, prepare for rain along with travel slowdowns during the morning rush that will continue into the early afternoon, 7News First Alert meteorologist Steve Rudin said.

“There might be a brief break in the precipitation during the midafternoon, but more is expected overnight as a cold front approaches,” Rudin said. “Rainfall amounts could reach around half-an-inch.”

Friday will have temperatures that are significantly higher than the average for this time of year.

“Ranging from 20 to 25 degrees above late-January norms,” Rudin said.

The forecast highs range from 70 at Reagan National Airport to 72 at Dulles and 70 at BWI Marshall Airport.

How does that stack up against records for the month of January?

Record January Highs

Reagan National Airport: 79 degrees (set on Jan. 26, 1950)

Dulles International Airport: 70 degrees (set on Jan. 29, 1975)

BWI Marshall Airport: 79 degrees (set on Jan. 26, 1950)

The daily record specifically for Jan. 26 at Dulles is also 70, which could be topped come Friday.

Mark Pena, 7News First Alert meteorologist, said it’s not unheard of to have balmy temperatures in the 70s in January for the D.C. area, even though the average high is about 45 degrees.

“The last time we hit 70 or higher was 70 degrees on Jan. 12, 2020,” Pena said.

And on the same day in 2017, the area reached 72 degrees.

Forecast

The weekend could bring increasing rain chances. Saturday will start partly cloudy with increasing clouds and rain developing at night. It will be cooler than Friday, but still milder than average with highs in the low 50s.

Rain may linger into Sunday with more seasonable temperatures in the 40s. Northerly winds will increase Sunday, so plan for an added chill to the air. Rainfall totals will be between half-an-inch to 1 inch.

Thursday : Areas of rain. Highs 58 to 68 degrees.

: Areas of rain. Highs 58 to 68 degrees. Friday: Mostly cloudy, very warm. Highs 68 to 72 degrees.

Current weather

