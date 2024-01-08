‘Depressing’: Amid firing of Commanders coach, potential move of Wizards, Caps … it’s tough for DC sports fans

"We'd like to have some wins." D.C.-area sports fans have been having a rough few months (or is it years?) and now, another team faces an uncertain future.

It’s been a tough run for DC sports fans. We had the recent announcement of plans to move the Wizards and Caps to Virginia. Now the Commander’s Head Coach is out. How are fans feeling? (WTOP/Shayna Estulin)

Washington Commanders fans cheer at the end of an NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Landover, Md. Washington won 20-16. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP/Alex Brandon) Washington Commanders fans cheer at the end of an NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Landover, Md. Washington won 20-16. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP/Alex Brandon) On Monday, the Washington Commanders announced that Ron Rivera is out as head coach after a bumpy four-year run.

It comes just weeks after the owner of the Washington Capitals and the Washington Wizards, Ted Leonsis, said he plans on moving both teams to Northern Virginia.

Rob McGarrah, on his way back from a morning get-together with friends at Bethesda Row, told WTOP that he and his pals are all disappointed in the state of D.C. sports.

“We don’t want to see Youngkin clean up off our teams,” he said, referring to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. “We’d like to have some wins, but we’d also like them to stay right here.”

McGarrah is not sad to see Rivera leave the Commanders though. “He just was a disaster,” he said.

Another person paying close attention is William Booker, who has lived in the D.C. area for 27 years. “It’s depressing,” Booker said.

The Washington Commanders fired head coach Ron Rivera today. It wasn't a surprise -- given the team's new ownership -- and the fact its struggled all year, ending the season with a record of 4 and 13. (WTOP/George Wallace)

While Booker’s heart is with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Yankees, he said he wants the D.C. area to have organizations committed to winning.

“I was a season-ticket holder for the Wizards for years,” he said. “It didn’t feel like that was what their energy was. It felt like they were happy to have people in the crowd, but weren’t really trying to make moves in the right direction.”

Booker and other fans said they were hopeful that the new owner of the Commanders, Josh Harris, would lead the team in a better direction.

One fan said he’s confident that with a new younger and energetic head coach, the Commanders could be in the playoffs in the next year or two … maybe with a Super Bowl run after that.

