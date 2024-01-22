Police: 2 Md. men driving stolen church van face attempted murder charge in dragging of officer

Two Maryland men, who police said used a stolen church van in a burglary, have been charged with attempted murder after they dragged a Prince George's County, Maryland, officer who tried to stop them.

Two Maryland men, who police said used a stolen church van in a burglary, have been charged with attempted murder after they allegedly dragged a Prince George’s County, Maryland, officer across four lanes of traffic.

Police charged 51-year-old Dennis Burkett, of Brandywine, and 50-year-old Robert Burkett Jr., of Temple Hills, with attempted murder of a police officer.

The two are suspects in a burglary of a closed gas station in the 7600 block of Crain Highway in Upper Marlboro that took place just before 2 a.m. Sunday. Police are investigating whether the two men are linked to other burglaries in Prince George’s County, adding that their “methodologies match more than a dozen cases.”

When officers arrived at the gas station Sunday to investigate, they said they saw a van backed into the front of the business. Police said the van was used during an earlier burglary in the area.

Police said two people ran from the gas station and into the van. One officer tried to remove Dennis Burkett from the driver’s seat while telling him to stop, but Dennis Burkett drove away as the officer was clinging to the driver’s door, “unable to disengage,” a Prince George’s County police news release said.

Dennis Burkett kept driving, even after he was shot by another police officer. Police said Dennis Burkett sped across four lanes of Crain Highway and onto South Osborne Road.

That’s where the officer who was dragged by the van eventually fell off. The officer who shot Dennis Burkett is on administrative leave. The internal affairs department is investigating the police shooting.

The pursuit, which lasted more than 30 minutes, ended at Branch Avenue and Bonita Street in Temple Hills.

Both men were taken into custody. Dennis Burkett was taken to the hospital for treatment and was released later Sunday. The officer who was dragged was also hospitalized for treatment of minor injuries and has been released.

Police said they found a pry bar and “burglary tools” at the gas station, and the store’s ATM had been tampered with.

Police said Robert Burkett had admitted the gas station burglary, fleeing from police and stealing the van from a Clinton church Saturday night.

In addition to second-degree attempted murder, Dennis and Robert Burkett are facing charges related to the alleged burglary and auto theft. They are being held without bond.

Anyone with information on what happened should call police at 301-516-2512.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.