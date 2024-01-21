Prince George’s Co. officer dragged across four lane highway, suspect shot following attempted burglary, police say

A Prince George's County, Maryland, police officer was dragged across a four-lane stretch of Crain Highway and a suspect was shot after a burglary attempt.

Two Prince George’s County officers were responding to reports of a burglary in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, around 1 a.m. Sunday when it happened.

Both saw a van backed up to the front doors of a closed gas station in the 7600 block of Crain Highway. When they approached the building, two suspects ran out and into the van, according to police.

One officer opened the van’s door and attempted to remove the driver.

“At that point, the driver sped off with the officer remaining halfway in the van,” Chief Malik Aziz said at a press conference. “The second officer discharged his duty weapon one time, striking the driver.”

But the driver continued to flee with the officer still hanging from the vehicle. The van crossed four lanes of Crain Highway before the officer was thrown out on South Osborne Road.

The suspects were then chased for about 15 minutes before being caught and taken into custody at Branch Avenue and Old Silver Hill Road in Temple Hills.

Both suspects will be charged with assault, burglary and related charges, according to police.

The injured officer and suspect have been released from the hospital.

An initial search of the gas station revealed the suspects had left a pry bar and other burglary tools. The office area was also rummaged through and the ATM had been tampered with.

Police said the van being used by the suspects is believed to have been stolen from a nearby church earlier in the evening.

“Detectives are looking into whether [the suspects] are linked to other burglaries at this time, their methodologies match more than a dozen burglars,” Chief Aziz said.

The officer who shot the suspect will be placed on routine administrative leave, according to the department.

