Sorority chapter to host MLK Day of Service

For many organizations, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is not just a day to celebrate the legendary civil right's leader's birth.

This is part of WTOP’s continuing coverage of people making a difference from our community authored by Stephanie Gaines-Bryant. Read more of that coverage.

For many organizations, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is not just a day to celebrate the legendary civil right’s leader’s birth.

Elicia Pegues Spearman, the director of the North Atlantic Region of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. said, “MLK Day is not a day off. It’s a day on … of service.”

She says that, especially at a time when we see people trying to turn back the clock on reproductive justice, on higher education and diversity, “coming together to do service to make sure that we are taking care of our own community is of utmost importance.”

Pegues Spearman supervises 155 chapters from Washington, D.C., to New Hampshire and Maine, include the Rho Mu Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority in the District.

They will be supporting Sojourner Truth and the Perry Street Prep Public Charter Schools in Northeast D.C. by donations toiletries, clothes, shoes and food for students and their family.

She says they will also be helping to beautify the school building by painting and brightening up bulletin boards and multiple locations.

Pegues Spearman says teachers will be honored: “Volunteers will write encouraging notes to teachers who often times need uplift in the serious work they do to educate our children.”

Coretta Scott King, the wife of Martin Luther King, Jr. is an honorary member of the organization. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, founded in 1908, will also be celebrating their 116th Founders’ Day on Monday, January 15, MLK Day.

To find out more about what Alpha Kappa Alpha, Rho Mu Omega Chapter donation and beautification schools program go to rhomuomega.org.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.