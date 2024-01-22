DC-area police warn against leaving cars running unattended in cold weather

Police in the D.C. area are warning people not to leave their cars running unattended in cold weather because it'll be costly and a prime target for thieves.

You might think its OK to rush out of your warm car and right back in with the engine still running to navigate around the cold weather. But that could cost you.

In Maryland, motorists who leave their car on and unattended could be issued a $70 ticket and one point on their driving record, according to a 2022 Maryland State Police news release.

If the unattended car slips out of gear and causes an accident, that fee goes up to $110 and three points against your driving record, the release said.

Sometimes it’s not only the cold that makes you want to leave the engine running. If you’re a busy parent dropping your kids off at school you might think its OK to jump out for just one minute.

Takoma Park, Maryland, police warn that rushing to get your kids inside from the cold weather makes your unattended car a prime target for thieves.

“Parents, especially at daycares and schools, should be cautious not to leave their cars running when dropping off or picking up children. The rush to get kids inside may lead to overlooking the security of the vehicle,” Takoma Park police said. “Car theft is a serious matter, and the ease with which a running, unattended car can be taken makes it a prime target for criminals.”

Virginia and the District have similar laws against leaving a vehicle running while unattended, even for a short time.

According to the District of Columbia Municipal Regulations, drivers could face a non-moving violation if they leave a vehicle unattended without first stopping the engine, locking the ignition and removing the key.

D.C. also has strict anti-idling laws as drivers who idle for more than three minutes face a stiff $500 penalty. When the weather drops below 32 degrees, drivers are permitted to idle for no more than five minutes.

