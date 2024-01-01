DC-area officers finish New Year weekend with increased police presence

WTOP's Traffic Center and producer's desk reached out to several agencies about their plans to increase patrols over the holiday weekend, and have been tracking their responses to incidents across jurisdictions.

A photo of an overturned Prince George's County, Maryland, police cruiser at the corner of Florida Avenue and Georgia Avenue in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 31, 2023. (Courtesy Josh Chretien via Twitter) A photo of an overturned Prince George's County, Maryland, police cruiser at the corner of Florida Avenue and Georgia Avenue in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 31, 2023. (Courtesy Josh Chretien via Twitter) Maryland, Virginia and District police agencies have spent New Year’s Eve — a night of drinks and celebration — responding to several incidents across the region.

In Prince George’s County, Maryland, an officer reportedly escaped serious injury after his cruiser flipped over while chasing a robbery suspect.

A spokesperson for the county police department tells WTOP officers had been canvassing the area of 21st Street and Queens Chapel Boulevard in Chillum, Maryland, for several robberies when the incident occurred.

Police said, at about 9:30 p.m., an officer spotted a car and individuals matching the description of the suspects while on patrol before a chase ensued. The pursuit ended in the intersection of Georgia Avenue at Florida Avenue when the cruiser crashed and overturned.

The department said the unidentified suspects got away after the crash and the officer in pursuit suffered minor injuries.

A portion of Florida Avenue nearest the intersection, excluding the Eastbound Avenue, was closed to traffic amid the investigation.

Meanwhile, in the District, first responders spent the early morning hours dealing with a crash.

It happened near the intersection of South Capitol Terrace and Atlantic streets in Southwest before 2:40 a.m., according to D.C. Fire and EMS officials.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, with one unidentified driver being flown to a hospital for treatment of critical injuries. The second patient, officials said, was set to be taken to the hospital before they declined.

Increased police patrols this New Year’s Eve

Montgomery County, Maryland, police and state troopers told WTOP that they on increased patrols during this New Year’s Eve weekend. The increase comes in anticipation of more phone calls about fireworks, according to a spokesperson for the department.

“Many of these calls were for fireworks and noise complaints,” the spokesperson said in an email to WTOP. “Fireworks are illegal in Montgomery County, but remember to use your discretion and call the non-emergency number.”

Maryland State Troopers said they would be focused on drivers who may be under the influence while out on the roadway through the holiday season.

“With New Year’s Eve quickly approaching on Sunday, Maryland State Police are urging those who plan to celebrate to be safe and smart and avoid impaired, distracted, and aggressive driving,” the department said in a release.

Multiple outlets in the D.C. area, including our news partners at 7News, have reported similar responses from D.C. area police departments like those in Fairfax County, Virginia, and the District during the holiday season.

Most increased responses this holiday season surrounded locations of worship amid an ongoing conflict in Gaza. No department has outlined a specific threat related to the Israel-Hamas war that would impact their jurisdiction this holiday season.

