Best and worst times for morning commuters to leave the house in and around DC

Delaying daily departure by half an hour would save drivers in the D.C. area almost 20 hours per year in commuting time, according to the U.S. census data.

Delaying the time you leave the house each morning by 30 minutes could save you 20 hours a year in commuting time, according to a new study looking at U.S. census data.

Nationally, 3 in 5 Americans leave for work within the three-hour window of 6 a.m. and 9 a.m., according to Census Bureau data compiled by Yardi Kube, a coworking space management platform that coordinates flexible workspaces for businesses.

Breaking the three hour period into 30 minute chunks, the greatest percentage of D.C.-area drivers — 19% — leave their homes between 8 a.m. and 8:29 a.m.

According to the study, delaying daily departure by half an hour, until between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m., would save drivers in Northern Virginia, Maryland and D.C. almost 20 hours per year in commuting time.

Leaving earlier would also save time for local commuters, according to the Yardi Kube analysis of the U.S. Census Bureau data.

WTOP Morning Drive traffic reporter Reada Kessler said the data can be helpful, in some circumstances.

"It really depends on what time they have to get to work," Kessler said. "They can't leave at 9 o'clock if they have to be at work at 9 o'clock."

She said even with best-laid plans, a tightly planned commute can be challenging: "You have to look at the variables: Are there crashes? What does the weather look like?"

Kessler said she can't accurately say whether WTOP listeners typically build-in wiggle room in planning their commutes.

"Most people leave enough time for their typical commutes, so that's when something (out of the ordinary) can throw things out of whack," said Kessler. "The people who want to get there 'on the dot,' those are the people who this may help the most."

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.