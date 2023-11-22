What’s open, closed for Thanksgiving and Black Friday 2023 in the DC area

Here's what's open and what's closed in the D.C. area for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Here’s what’s open and what’s closed in the D.C. area for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday and the following day known to shoppers as Black Friday.

Metro said that it will run on a Sunday schedule on Thanksgiving Day and return to normal service on Friday.

D.C.-area school systems are closed for the Thanksgiving holiday, and many other services — such as banks and the postal service — are observing the holiday as well.

Most county and city government offices are closed on Thursday and Friday. And several jurisdictions are sliding trash and recycling pickups in observance of the holiday.

And if you need to dash to the grocery store for some cranberry sauce, here are some stores’ hours this holiday.

Here’s the operating status where you live.

Local public transit

DC

All DC Circulator routes are operating on normal schedule except for the National Mall route on Thursday, which will run a detour in the morning due to the SOME Turkey Trot 5K.

DC Streetcar runs a Sunday schedule on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. It is operating on a normal schedule on Friday.

Maryland

The MARC train won’t have service on Thursday. Trains will operate on a Saturday schedule on Friday on the Penn Line only.

The Local Bus will operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule on Thursday. The Commuter Bus will not operate on Thursday and Friday, except for Route 201, which will operate on a weekend/holiday schedule on both days.

The Light Rail will operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule on Thursday.

Anne Arundel County

The following routes will be in service on Thursday and Friday: 201, 202, Gold Edgewater, Gold Extension.

Annapolis Transit will not operate on Thursday. On Friday, transit services will operate on a normal schedule.

Montgomery County

Ride On Bus will operate on a Sunday schedule on Thursday and weekday schedule on Friday. Ride On Flex and Ride On extRa will not have service on Thursday but will have regular service on Friday.

Flash bus service will operate on weekend and holiday service for the Orange Route on Thursday, and the Blue Route won’t be in service. Both Blue and Orange routes will operate on a regular weekday service on Friday.

Prince George’s County

TheBus will not operate on Thursday as regular operations will resume on Friday.

The Call-A-Bus and PGC Link services will not operate on Thursday or Friday.

Virginia

VRE does not have service on Thanksgiving Day. On Friday, it will have a planned “S” schedule.

City of Alexandria

DASH buses are on a Sunday service schedule on Thursday. They will operate regular weekday service on Friday.

The King Street Trolley service will run its regular schedule from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursday.

Arlington

ART buses 41, 42, 45, 51, 55 and 87 operate on Sunday schedule on Thursday. All other routes not operating. ART 41, 42, 45, 51, 55, 77 and 87 will operate on Saturday schedules on Friday. All other routes aren’t operating.

Fairfax County

Fairfax Connector will operate on a Sunday service schedule on Thursday and a holiday weekday service on Friday.

City of Fairfax’s CUE Bus will not have service on Thursday. It will have a modified weekday service on Friday.

Loudoun County

No service for Loudoun County Transit buses on Thursday. There will be a significantly reduced schedule on Friday. See the Transit and Commuter Services webpage for more information on the Friday schedule.

Prince William County

No OmniRide bus service on Thursday. OmniRide Metro Express, OmniRide Local and OmniRide East-West Express will operate regular service on Friday.

Parking services and traffic

DC

The District Department of Transportation will suspend reversible lane operations city-wide on Thursday and Friday on Canal Road between Chain Bridge and Foxhall Road NW.

On Friday, DDOT will run normal signal operations at:

Rock Creek and Virginia NW

Calvert and 24th NW (signalized ramp to Rock Creek Parkway)

Massachusetts and Waterside NW (signalized ramp to Rock Creek Parkway)

All parking enforcement will be suspended on Thursday and Friday, except for Streetcar ticketing and towing. Parking enforcement will resume Saturday.

Maryland

Anne Arundel County

Free parking in downtown Annapolis at metered spaces between Thanksgiving and New Year’s. See the Annapolis city website for details.

Howard County

Parking fees not enforced on Thursday.

Montgomery County

County-owned lots, garages and on-street spaces are free on Thursday.

Prince George’s County

Parking is not enforced on county holidays.

Virginia

City of Alexandria

Parking enforcement suspended on Thursday at metered space and residential permit parking districts. Enforcement resumes on Friday.

Arlington

Permit parking is always in effect unless it’s specifically noted on the sign. Meters aren’t enforced on holidays.

Trash and recycling

DC

The D.C. Department of Public Works (DPW) will not collect household trash and recycling on Thursday. Trash and recycling collections will “slide” for the remainder of the week into Saturday. Leaf collection will operate on schedule.

The Fort Totten Transfer Station will be closed to the public on Thursday and Friday.

Maryland

Anne Arundel County

Thursday collection will be on Friday. In Annapolis, there is no trash collection on Thursday. Services will slide to the next day.

Howard County

No trash collection on Thursday. A holiday slide schedule is in effect.

Prince George’s County

Thursday collection moves to Friday. Friday collection moves to Saturday.

Montgomery County

No collection on Thanksgiving Day. Collection for the remainder of the week will slide one day, with the final collection on Saturday.

Virginia

City of Alexandria

Trash pickup will begin at 6 a.m. on Thursday. Curbside food waste will be delayed by one day. The Household Hazardous Waste & Electronics Recycling Center will be open on Saturday.

Arlington

Recycling/Trash/Organics Curbside Routes — no collection Thursday. Thursday routes run on Friday and Friday routes run on Saturday.

Fairfax County

No change in the trash and recycling collection schedule for Thursday/Thanksgiving Day. If you have private collection, please contact your hauler. The Recycling and Disposal Centers at the I-66 Transfer Station and the I-95 Landfill Complex will both be closed on Thursday.

Libraries and rec centers

DC

D.C. Public Library will open the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library and Neighborhood Libraries until 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Co-located Libraries (Rosedale, Northwest One and Deadwood) will operate until 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

On Thursday and Friday, all libraries will be closed.

Recreation centers, community centers and indoor aquatic centers will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

Maryland

Anne Arundel County

Libraries are closed Thursday and Friday.

Montgomery County

Libraries close on Thursday.

Park facilities and buildings are closed on Thursday (parks and trails are always open daily from sunrise to sunset).

Community recreation centers are closed on Thursday and Friday.

Howard County

Community and athletic centers are closed Thursday and Friday to the general public.

Prince George’s County

Libraries close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Branches are closed on Thursday. Community centers are closed on Thursday.

Virginia

City of Alexandria

Libraries are closed Thursday and Friday.

Rec centers closed on Thursday. On Friday, Chinquapin Park Recreation Center and Aquatics Facility, Charles Houston Recreation Center, and Patrick Henry Recreation Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All other facilities will be closed.

Arlington

Libraries are closed Thursday and Friday. All community centers are closed Thursday and Friday.

Fairfax County

Rec centers are closed on Thursday, but they are open on Friday.

Libraries are closed Thursday and Friday.

Prince William County

Libraries are closed Thursday and Friday.