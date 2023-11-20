What grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving?

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a woman wheels a cart with her purchases out of a…

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a woman wheels a cart with her purchases out of a Walmart store, in Derry, N.H. The holiday season is here, which means spending time with family on Thanksgiving and hunting for the best deals on Black Friday. The term “Black Friday” was linked to a financial crash in the late 1800s and became associated with shopping the day after Thanksgiving in the mid-1900s. A number of stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, including Walmart and Target. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)(AP/Charles Krupa) FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a woman wheels a cart with her purchases out of a Walmart store, in Derry, N.H. The holiday season is here, which means spending time with family on Thanksgiving and hunting for the best deals on Black Friday. The term “Black Friday” was linked to a financial crash in the late 1800s and became associated with shopping the day after Thanksgiving in the mid-1900s. A number of stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, including Walmart and Target. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)(AP/Charles Krupa) The holiday season is here, which means spending time with family on Thanksgiving and also, for millions of people, hunting for the best deals on Black Friday

Thanksgiving is celebrated on the fourth Thursday in November each year, which takes place this week. A lot of national retailers are keeping the doors closed on Thursday to give employees time with families and to recharge for the holidays ahead. That includes some of the biggest chains like Walmart and Target, which plan to re-open stores on Friday.

Here’s a brief rundown of store hours on Thanksgiving:

Is Giant open on Thanksgiving?

Stores are open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pharmacy hours are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pickup and delivery available until 3 p.m. Gas stations open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Is Whole Foods open on Thanksgiving?

Many locations are open for modified hours on Thanksgiving. Check your local store page for details.

Is Wegmans open on Thanksgiving?

Wegmans locations will close at 4 p.m. on Thursday and reopen on Friday, 6 a. m.

Is Walmart open on Thanksgiving?

Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Is Target open on Thanksgiving?

Target will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Is Costco open on Thanksgiving?

Costco will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Is CVS open on Thanksgiving?

CVS Pharmacy will be closing all non-24 hour locations early on Thanksgiving. You can call your local store or check store and pharmacy hours on the CVS Pharmacy website.

Is Walgreens open on Thanksgiving?

Most Walgreens locations will be closed on Thanksgiving for the first time. However, nearly all 700 Walgreens 24-hour locations will remain open.

Is Kroger open on Thanksgiving?

Most Kroger stores will close in the early evening on Thanksgiving. You can check your local store’s hours here.

Is Publix open on Thanksgiving?

All Publix stores and pharmacies will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Is Sam’s Club open on Thanksgiving?

All Sam’s Clubs will be closed on Thanksgiving.

