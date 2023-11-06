Virginia Dept. of Transportation tells drivers to beware sun glare

The Virginia Department of Transportation is warning drivers that the return to standard time can cause sun glare to have more of an impact on drivers in the morning and evening hours.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is warning drivers that the return to standard time can cause sun glare to have more of an impact on drivers in the morning and evening hours.

With thousands of crashes being blamed on the biannual change to the clock, the department shared tips for navigating the hazard of sun glare.

Among the easiest tips: remaining aware of sunrise and sunset times and reducing speed when approaching areas where the sun is hovering above roadways.

Likewise, the department said being aware of your surroundings and creating more space between your vehicle and other ones can decrease the likelihood of a collision.

VDOT said it’s important to be cautious when making quick decisions behind the wheel too.

“Do not swerve, slow down or stop suddenly; other drivers behind you may not be able to slow down or stop,” the department said in a social media post.

Of course, if you have control of when you are heading out for a drive, you can also adjust your commute to avoid sun glare in the early morning or evening.