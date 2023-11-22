DC-area veterinarians puzzled by respiratory illness in dogs

Something is making dogs in at least five states sick with a potentially fatal upper respiratory disease, and D.C.-area vets are vigilantly keeping track.

It starts with a persistent cough, and can quickly develop into pneumonia and lead to severe respiratory distress.

Dr. Patrick Hilson, with Caring Hands Animal Hospital in Merrifield told WTOP, “The real puzzling part for us as doctors is we’re not even 100% certain what it is.”

He said there’s speculation that it could be a variant of canine influenza, but “a lot of these dogs, when they’re tested with our typical screening PCR panels, come up negative for nearly everything.”

The illness has cropped up in Oregon, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Colorado. While it has not been confirmed in D.C., Maryland or Virginia, Dr. Christine Klippen, at Friendship Hospital for Animals, said many state veterinary offices in portions of the country that are seeing an uptick in this respiratory disease are monitoring it closely.”

Klippen said much of the respiratory diseases seen in the region are still confirmed influenza, Bordetella and kennel cough.

Dog owners concerned about the potential risk of exposing their dogs to the illness can take precautions, said Hilson. “As with any sort of upper respiratory outbreak, if at all possible, avoid dog parks and day care if you can,” he said.

If you do notice your dog has developed a cough, you don’t need to panic. But if you see your dog become lethargic, lose interest in eating or develop a discharge from its nose that is not clear, then get them to a veterinarian’s office. But take precautions when you do.

“Just like a human hospital during flu season. You don’t want to go to the emergency room unless you absolutely need to,” Klippen said. That’s because of the risk of either spreading the disease to others or picking up an illness while waiting.

Klippen said call ahead. Once you arrive, call from your car and follow the veterinarian’s directions from there.

Hilson agrees. “At Caring Hands, we have a sign on the door that says if your dog is coughing, please do not enter the hospital.”

He said arrangements can be made so that clients can come in while there are no other dogs in the lobby, keeping your pet and other dogs as safe from exposure as possible.

Both veterinarians advise making sure your dog is current with all needed vaccinations, including those against Bordetella, canine influenza and distemper.

“Not every vaccine is going to be 100% effective, some patients have better immune systems, but that is first and foremost, the best thing you can do,” he said.