Police say carjacker stole Amazon delivery van at gunpoint in DC then crashed in Prince George’s Co. after chase

A person is in custody after allegedly stealing an Amazon delivery van at gunpoint in Southeast D.C. Tuesday night and taking police on a chase before crashing the vehicle in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

D.C. police were alerted by Prince George’s County police that they were following a carjacked vehicle that was entering the District, according to a news release. The suspect then ditched the original car and stole an Amazon delivery van in the 1100 block of Bellevue Street SE.

During the carjacking, police said shots were fired, but no one was wounded.

D.C. police and Prince George’s County police then followed the van with cruisers and helicopters before it crashed in the 6400 block of Central Avenue in Seat Pleasant, according to WTOP’s news partners at 7 News.

The suspect fled the scene and was arrested nearby. Police are continuing to investigate, and the suspect’s identity has not been released.

The approximate location of the delivery van carjacking is below.

