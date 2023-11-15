Live Radio
Police say carjacker stole Amazon delivery van at gunpoint in DC then crashed in Prince George’s Co. after chase

Cheyenne Corin | cheyenne.corin@wtop.com

November 15, 2023, 11:26 AM

A person is in custody after allegedly stealing an Amazon delivery van at gunpoint in Southeast D.C. Tuesday night and taking police on a chase before crashing the vehicle in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

D.C. police were alerted by Prince George’s County police that they were following a carjacked vehicle that was entering the District, according to a news release. The suspect then ditched the original car and stole an Amazon delivery van in the 1100 block of Bellevue Street SE.

Aerial view of a carjacked Amazon delivery van crash in Capitol Heights. (Courtesy 7News/SkyTrak7)

During the carjacking, police said shots were fired, but no one was wounded.

D.C. police and Prince George’s County police then followed the van with cruisers and helicopters before it crashed in the 6400 block of Central Avenue in Seat Pleasant, according to WTOP’s news partners at 7 News.

The suspect fled the scene and was arrested nearby. Police are continuing to investigate, and the suspect’s identity has not been released.

The approximate location of the delivery van carjacking is below.

This is a developing story. Check WTOP for updates.

Cheyenne Corin

Cheyenne Corin is a part-time reporter for WTOP News. She has worked in the Washington, D.C. area since 2020. Before joining WTOP, she worked as a WDVM/DC News Now Montgomery County Bureau Reporter, TheJasmineBrand Entertainment Correspondent and PHL 17 Reporter.

cheyenne.corin@wtop.com

