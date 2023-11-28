‘Phenomenal’: DC-area drivers notice gas prices have dropped 10 straight weeks

D.C.-area drivers have noticed that the average price of gasoline has dropped for the 10th straight week with the national average at $3.21 per gallon.

Pumping gas on a blustery day with temperatures below freezing isn’t fun, but paying less for the gasoline makes the experience a bit more tolerable.

For the 10th straight week, the nation’s average price of gasoline has dropped to $3.21 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

“Yeah, I’ve actually noticed that gas prices have gone down, specifically in this area,” said one driver, while filling his tank at a Sheetz, in Chantilly, Virginia. “It’s phenomenal.”

He said he lives an hour away, but has recently chosen to buy gas in Loudoun County.

“I’m actually traveling to get gas,” he said. “So, when it’s convenient on my way to work, it’s actually pretty nice.”

GasBuddy said the national average for a gallon of gas is down 26 cents from a month ago, and 30 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

“The timing couldn’t be better as Americans head into the holidays leaving them with more in their wallets at a time of year many start to spend on gifts for loved ones,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Thanksgiving travelers benefited from the lower prices, but it’s unclear whether the prices will continue to drop during the winter holidays.

GasBuddy said it’s “carefully monitoring OPEC’s delayed meeting, set to occur this week, for potential surprises that could eventually mean an end to lower gas prices should they make any surprise oil production cuts.”

Another driver, clad in yellow reflective gear for work outside, said he’s appreciated paying less for a gallon of gas recently.

“Yeah, maybe five or 10 cents a week,” he said.

With plans to drive to Ohio for Christmas, would he reconsider if the OPEC meeting resulted in higher gas prices?

“Nah, for my family, life continues whether the price is high or low. You’re gonna spend either way,” he smiled.