MARC, Amtrak trains experience delays Thursday after train hits car in Prince George’s Co.

According to the Maryland Transit Administration, a Penn Line Train train struck a car that drove onto the tracks just before 8:35 p.m. Wednesday south of Bowie Station.

Travelers using MARC and Amtrak train services will experience delays on Thursday after a train struck a car in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

MTA posted on X, the social media platform formally known as Twitter, that MARC Penn Line Train 448 was being held “south of Bowie Station due to Police Activity.” It was then “terminated” from service about thirty minutes later. In a release, transportation officials confirmed that the train was involved in the crash.

It is unclear if anybody was hurt in the crash.

According to a MTA post, the accident caused delays on two other late-night Penn Line trains by approximately two hours.

The transit agency said trains will operate on an R schedule for Thursday after the crash damaged the track and switches. Only trains with an R under the train number will operate, and some trains will make additional stops.

For more information on which trains will operate during the limited service on Thursday, check out the MARC schedule on MTA’s website.

WTOP has reached out to Prince George’s County EMS for additional details about the crash.