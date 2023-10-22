ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR: Live Updates | Who's being allowed to leave Gaza? | Secretary of State heads to Israel | Unrest in Arab countries with relations to Israel | White House's anti-Islamophobia strategy
Victim in deadly Prince George’s Co. shooting identified

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

October 22, 2023, 5:07 AM

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, have identified the victim shot dead near the Bladensburg neighborhood of unincorporated Hyattsville.

Kevin Jason Paul, 44, of Silver Spring, was found dead in a parking lot along the 3400 block of 52nd Avenue on Thursday just after 10 p.m.

Police said homicide investigators are still working to determine a motive and identify any suspects in this shooting.

The department said a reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to arrests or indictments in this case. A map of the area where the deadly shooting happened is below.

