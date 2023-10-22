Victim in deadly Prince George’s Co. shooting identified

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, have identified the victim shot dead near the Bladensburg neighborhood of unincorporated Hyattsville.
Kevin Jason Paul, 44, of Silver Spring, was found dead in a parking lot along the 3400 block of 52nd Avenue on Thursday just after 10 p.m.
Police said homicide investigators are still working to determine a motive and identify any suspects in this shooting.
The department said a reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to arrests or indictments in this case. A map of the area where the deadly shooting happened is below.