‘Symbol of our enduring purpose’: African American History Museum celebrates its 10 millionth visitor

On Saturday, the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture announced they had welcomed their 10 millionth visitor since they opened their doors to the public just over seven years ago.

NMAAHC Deputy Director Michelle Commander (left) Welcomes the 10th Millionth Visitor, Marcie Williams (right). (Courtesy Robert Stewart/NMAAHC)

As museum-goers lined up to visit the museum on Saturday, Marcie Williams of Fairfax County, Virginia, received a special greeting from NMAAHC’s deputy director, Michelle Commander.

“You are our 10 millionth visitor to the museum,” Commander said when they met.

“Oh really!” Williams replied, as other visitors applauded around her.

For her honors, Williams received a gift bag with a certificate, a mug and a one-year membership to the museum.

“Our 10 millionth visitor is a symbol of our enduring purpose, and a tribute to the efforts of the past seven years, not to mention the century-long struggle for a monument to African American sacrifice and achievement on the National Mall,” Kevin Young, the museum’s Andrew W. Mellon Director, said in a news release.

The NMAAHC has become a must-see experience for many visiting the National Mall. Aside from its permanent exhibits, it has showcased exhibitions on topics like slavery, Reconstruction, Civil Rights and Afrofuturism.

The museum, which celebrated its seventh anniversary on Sept. 24, reached its first million visitors less than six-months after it opened in 2016.

Williams told NBC4 that she is a repeat visitor to the NMAAHC and was there Saturday for a book club meeting and tour. Despite the attention she’s received as the institution’s 10 millionth visitor, Williams said it was her first visit to the museum that was the most impactful.

“First time I came, I came with my family and I cried, I’m gonna be honest with you. I was a little overwhelmed,” Williams said.

