From greens on your plate to green space, grant money powers local sustainability efforts

The $350,000 grants, announced by Pepco and Sustainability Maryland, are directed toward communities in Maryland and D.C.

At Centro de Apoyo Familiar in Riverdale, Maryland, Hispanic youth and their communities will be given information on environmental justice, indoor air and water quality and healthy homes.

In Southeast D.C., support will be provided for fruit and vegetable production used in programs to promote nutrition, health and wellness at community garden The Well at Oxon Run.

And in College Park, emergency preparedness programming will be directed to city properties that are home to low-income seniors.

It’s all part of $100,000 in grant money from Pepco and Sustainability Maryland, which creates incentives to help communities reach their sustainability goals.

Both organizations came together to announce the grant winners, stating that the funds are directed toward areas served by the utility company — communities in Maryland and D.C.

“The projects and organizations highlighted today are working to make a lasting impact on the environment and in the communities we serve,” said Valencia McClure, Pepco region president. “We are proud to partner with them and our broader communities as we work to reach our shared climate objectives and advance a cleaner and safer environment for everyone.”

The grant programming was started in 2020, and according to information from Pepco, has provided $350,000 in grants.

The awardees included:

$8,000 for the Town of Upper Marlboro

$10,000 for Centro de Apoyo Familiar

$10,000 for the City of Takoma Park

$10,000 for DC Greens

$10,000 for Edgewood Alley Green

$10,000 for Glenmont Forest Neighbors Civic Association

$10,000 for Joe’s Movement Emporium

$12,000 for One Montgomery Green

$20,000 for the Housing Authority of the City of College Park

The grant announcement comes a week after Pepco, which provides electricity to portions of the D.C. region, agreed to a $57 million settlement to resolve allegations of toxic chemical discharge at two D.C.-based facilities.

