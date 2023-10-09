For victims of domestic violence, DC and Prince George’s Co. are offering help

“We’re here regardless of whatever choices you’re going to make about your relationship. We’re here for information, and we’re here for support.”

Prince George’s County, Maryland, officials and the D.C. Coalition Against Domestic Violence are working to let victims and their families know what resources are available to them.

“We support them, and we seek justice for them,” Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said. “You can be anonymous.”

Braveboy’s office was among those that worked to turn strangulation, sometimes identified as a “red flag” in domestic violence cases, into a first-degree felony offense. The law went into effect in October 2020 as Prince George’s County officials worked to create a new set of protocols for dealing with domestic violence in the years since.

“We stand ready and able to assist all victims, whether they wanna come forward on the criminal side or not. To assist them with housing, counseling and other resources so that they don’t have to return to a dangerous situation,” Braveboy said.

Micaela Deming, policy director at D.C. Coalition Against Domestic Violence, wants victims and family members to know that there are countless resources for them. She also advises those who are afraid to leave their current relationships to still reach out.

Support for victims includes mental health counseling, housing assistance or just access to a 24/7 hotline. Anyone reaching out can remain anonymous and avoid legal action, if they choose.

“We’re here regardless of whatever choices you’re going to make about your relationship,” Deming told WTOP. “We’re here for information, and we’re here for support.”

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. If you are in danger, please use a safe computer and consider calling 911, The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 / TTY 1-800-787-3224 or the StrongHearts Native Helpline at 1−844-762-8483 (call or text).

