Weekend weather ‘packs a punch’ as thunderstorms, heat wave continue in DC area

The end of the workweek will see some wet weather as more storms with the potential for hail in some areas enter our region on Friday. Here's what you need to know.

Friday starts off cool in the 60s with some patches of fog for morning commuters. It will heat up by the evening with temperatures climbing back into the 90s and storms will start to form around 4 p.m.

7News Chief Meteorologist Veronica Johnson said it could be possible that “some high winds may even produce delays for some of the Friday night football games.”

“Those storms could pack a punch with some more hail and damaging winds,” said Johnson

Area residents should be aware of road closures and weather signage from officials, as well as monitor weather warnings about severe storms.

Current weather

Thursday marked the fifth day of a historic September heat wave, but highs around the area were a degree or two lower than the sizzling days earlier this week, said 7News First Alert meteorologist Eileen Whelan.

Daily record highs were broken at all three D.C.-area airports on Wednesday.

Dulles International Airport reached 100 degrees — the first time ever in the month of September that it has reached triple digits since the National Weather Service started recording temperatures at the airport back in the 1960s.

Temperatures at BWI Marshall and Reagan National airports broke the daily record with a tie at 98 degrees.

Forecast

FRIDAY MORNING:

Patchy Fog

A slight chance of showers

Highs: Mid-60, low 70s

FRIDAY: HEAT ALERT

Partly Cloudy

Chance PM Showers and Storms

Highs: 91-94

Heat Index: 95-100

SATURDAY:

Mostly to Partly Cloudy

Isolated PM T-Storms

Highs: 85-88

SUNDAY:

Partly Cloudy

Scattered PM T-Storms

Highs: 82-86

