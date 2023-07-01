Stormy, humid Fourth of July weekend sweeps through DC area

It would be a wise thing to be safe this holiday weekend because strong storms along with hot weather are coming to the D.C. area. Here's what you need to know.

There were showers and a few strong or severe thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon, with a similar risk of severe thunderstorms on Sunday afternoon and evening.

“Showers will end before sunrise on Sunday, leading to a hot and humid day with a risk of severe thunderstorms, mainly late in the afternoon and evening,” WTOP meteorologist Mike Stinneford said.

According to Stinneford, the risk of afternoon and evening thunderstorms will continue into the week, including a slight chance of storms on the afternoon of the Fourth of July.

Sunday’s temperatures will be in the mid-80s to low 90s.

Monday will be hot and humid with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Temperatures that day will be in the upper 80s to mid-90s. It’s looking like America’s birthday will be mostly dry as it’ll be in the 90s with a small chance of afternoon storms, according to Evans.

Forecast

SATURDAY NIGHT: Chance of continued showers, warm and muggy. Winds: South 5-10 mph. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with mainly late day thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

4TH OF JULY/TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Chance of isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Current weather

