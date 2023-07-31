Storm damage and insurance coverage — what’s covered, what’s not

The dramatic photos and video of storm damage around the D.C. region may have many homeowners wondering if they’re fully covered for what a violent summer storm can dish out.

The dramatic photos and video of storm damage, such as the one seen in the D.C. area over the weekend, may have many homeowners wondering whether they’re fully covered for what a violent summer storm can dish out.

Michael Barry, spokesman with the Insurance Information Institute, said now is a good time to check.

“A lot of the things that we saw happen over the weekend are going to be covered under a standard homeowner’s insurance policy and an auto policy,” Barry said.

Typically, when trees or large limbs fall onto a home or structure on your property, “That’s going to be a covered expense” under most home insurance policies, he added.

Automobiles will likely be covered, but car owners may want to double check.

“That’s also going to be covered, so long as you had the optional comprehensive coverage on your vehicle,” Barry said.

When a tree falls, but doesn’t damage a structure on your property, Barry said you’ll likely be shouldering the cost of tree removal on your own. “Because the home insurer is covering you for damage for insured structures on the property,” Barry said. However, “The land is excluded.”

When summer storms strike, there can also be flash flooding.

Barry said ordinarily, flood insurance is not included in the standard homeowner’s policy. However, “If you’re near a river, or a creek or a dam, you’re probably in a FEMA-designated flood zone and your lender insisted that you get a flood policy,” Barry said. “Once you get outside of those zones, and it becomes optional, fewer people purchase it because it’s an additional expense on top of the homeowner’s policy,” he added.

If the worst does happen and your home does suffer storm damage, Barry recommends notifying your insurer right away.

“Then you might want to grab your iPhone and start taking some photos of the damage, so you can document it and prepare for the adjuster’s visit because that’s what’s going to happen eventually,” Barry said.

While it’s common for the insurance claim process to begin through the use of apps, Barry explained, an insurance adjuster is most likely going to be sent out to inspect the damage and determine what the insurance claim payout should be.

To find out more information about resources available, visit III’s hurricane season insurance guide website and the Maryland Insurance Administration’s website.

