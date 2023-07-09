Rockville man charged with stealing two French bulldogs at gunpoint in DC

A Rockville, Maryland, man has been arrested and charged for knowingly receiving two stolen French bulldogs that were taken at gunpoint in D.C.

D.C. police say Enrico Brown, 51, has been charged with receiving stolen property in the incident that happened on Monday morning.

In the first case, an owner of a dog was approached on Monday morning around 10:30 a.m. near 7th Street Southwest while walking the dog alone. They said a suspect approached and assaulted the person, and then fled the scene after failing to steal the dog.

Then, two minutes later, police say the original suspect, along with Brown, approached the second victim on V Street Southwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun, assaulted the victim and then took the dogs, fleeing in a vehicle.

The two dogs, a 1 1/2-year-old male named “Uno” and a 5-month-old female named “Cartier,” were later returned to their owner in good health.

D.C. police are still searching for another suspect and the getaway vehicle.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or vehicle should call police at 202-727-9099 or text the tip to the D.C. police TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

