2 stolen French Bulldogs found, returned to family, DC police say

The two French Bulldogs that were stolen at gunpoint in D.C. on Monday have been found and returned to their rightful owner, D.C. police said Thursday.

According to police, the dogs were stolen around 10:30 a.m. Monday. A man was walking the dogs along V Street in Southwest D.C. when multiple suspects approached the dog walker and one pulled a gun and assaulted them, police said.

The group snatched the dogs and sped off in a car, according to police.

The male dog’s name is “Uno” and is 1 1/2 years old, and the female dog’s name is “Cartier” and is 5 months old.

Just a few minutes before Uno and Cartier were stolen, D.C. police said there was another reported attempted dognapping nearby. Police said they believed the incidents were related.

D.C. police did not announce any arrests in the case.

*Update* As a result of the Violent Crimes Suppression Division detectives’ investigation, Uno and Cartier have been recovered and returned to their family. https://t.co/cOHN57lLHo — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 6, 2023

Animal rights group PETA had announced earlier on Thursday it would add $5,000 to the reward money for information and the safe return of the two dogs. Police said earlier in the week they’re offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information to those who provide information that would lead to an arrest.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 202-727-9099.

WTOP’s Tadiwos Abedje contributed to this report.

