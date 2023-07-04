2 French bulldogs stolen at gunpoint, DC police say

D.C. police said it happened early Monday morning as the two dogs were being walked along V Street in Southwest D.C. One of the suspects pulled out a handgun and assaulted the victim before snatching the dogs.

D.C. police said it happened at about 10:30 a.m. Monday, as a person walked the two dogs along V Street in Southwest D.C. Multiple suspects approached the victim. One of the suspects pulled out a handgun and assaulted the person before snatching the dogs, and then the suspects took off in a car, police said.

The male dog’s name is “Uno” and is 1 1/2 years old, and the female dog’s name is “Cartier” and is 5 months old, police said.

Just a few minutes before the two French bulldogs were stolen, D.C. police said there was another reported dognapping nearby.

A person who was walking their dog near Maine Avenue and 7th Street, near the Wharf in Southwest D.C. was approached by a suspect who tried to take the dog.

The suspect assaulted the person and tried to take the dog but was unsuccessful and then fled, police said.

Police believe the two incidents are related as a similar vehicle was seen during both offenses, which happened minutes apart.

Surveillance camera captured the suspect and the vehicle in the two dog-nappings.

Police said they’re offering a reward of up to $10,000 to those who provide information that would lead to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099.

