A sunny Friday expected to lead into a ‘phenomenal’ weekend of weather, ahead of record-breaking heat next week

Rain and storms are exiting the D.C. area ahead of Friday morning's commute, which could lead to drier air. Here's what you need to know.

Listen to WTOP for weather updates on the 8s.

Rain and storms passing through the D.C. area tapered off ahead of the morning commute, making way for a sunny Friday.

According to 7News First Alert meteorologist Veronica Johnson, a “phenomenal” weekend of weather likely awaits the region, with sunshine, low humidity and no hazy skies.

Mornings should be comfortable, with temperatures in the 60s that are expected to peak in the mid- to upper 80s during the afternoon — before potentially reaching record highs next week.

“Enjoy this weekend as next week’s heat begins to build with the hottest air of the season potentially moving through Wednesday through Saturday,” Johnson said. “First Alert Weather may be on Heat Alert as we are forecasting afternoon temps 95-98 degrees with heat index values in the triple digits.”

Forecast:

FRIDAY EVENING: Partly cloudy and falling humidity. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest 5-15 mph winds

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-60s to low 70s.

SATURDAY: Morning clouds to sunny skies. Highs in the mid- to upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny in the morning to partly sunny later. Highs in the upper 80s.

Current conditions:



Power outages:

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.