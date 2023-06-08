DC police officer killed in motorcycle crash in Virginia

A D.C. police officer was killed Wednesday in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 95 in Prince William County, Virginia.

The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday near Exit 156 to Dale City, Virginia State Police said.

Virginia State Police said Nelson Casillas, 31, of Stafford Virginia, was on a 2007 Honda CBR1000 RR motorcycle traveling north at a high rate of speed when the motorcycle cut through the area where the exit ramp forks off from the highway and hit a crash barrier.

Casillas, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle in the crash. Police said both he and debris from the motorcycle struck the back of a Honda SUV that was in the right exit lane.

Casillas died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

D.C. identified Casillas as an eight-year member of the department in a post on Twitter.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Ofc. Nelson Casillas, an 8-year member with MPD, who was involved in a fatal motorcycle accident earlier today in Virginia. Our heartfelt sympathies are with his family & friends during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/s3ksTjYoiQ — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) June 8, 2023

Casillas is the second D.C. police officer to die in a motorcycle in the past two months. Sgt. Jin Park was killed April 21 in an early morning crash as he was heading home from his shift.

