Veteran DC police officer killed in motorcycle crash

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

April 21, 2023, 12:42 PM

A D.C. police officer was killed in a motorcycle crash early Friday morning as he was heading home from his shift, police said.

Sgt. Jin Park had been a member of the department for 11 years and was assigned to the Fourth District.

“It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the loss of an admired and beloved MPD Sergeant,” D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said in a statement. “Our heartfelt sympathies are with the Park family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. Let us honor his memory and find strength in the knowledge that his actions with our department had a positive impact on all those around him.”

The crash happened near the intersection of Piney Branch Road and Aspen Street in D.C.’s Takoma neighborhood.

Police have not yet released any other details about the crash.

Park is survived by his mother and brother, police said.

