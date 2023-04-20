National Park Week makes a return this Saturday on Earth Day

National Park Week returns this Saturday, which means that the nine-day celebration of the nation's National Parks comes with plenty of events to take in, in the D.C. region.

To kick things off, all National Parks that charge an entrance fee will waive those fees on Saturday only.

Also, anyone wanting to give back to their favorite park on Saturday, Earth Day, park goers can roll up their sleeves and help clean a National Park. Monocacy National Battlefield, Oxon Cove Park, Kenilworth Park & Aquatic Gardens, Greenbelt Park, and several parks east of the Anacostia River will also accept help picking up trash, removing brush and performing some light maintenance work.

Here’s what else is happening

Learn about history at several events taking place in the region. Learn about the lives of Civil War soldiers at Manassas National Battlefield Park on Saturday, April 22, and Sunday, April 23.

At Harpers Ferry National Historical Park, visitors can learn about African American students of Storer College and join rangers for a tour of the college campus on Sunday, April 23.

At the African American Civil War Memorial in D.C., there will be a ranger-led presentation about the Buffalo Soldiers on Friday, April 28.

Admire nature at Kenilworth Park & Aquatic Gardens, where NPS will offer bird walks. Or at Oxon Cove Park and Oxon Hill Farm the Park Service will have tours and allow visitors to see farm animals or even feed the chickens.

Explore the Potomac at Chesapeake & Ohio Canal National Historical Park Great Falls Tavern Visitor Center. Visitors can learn about fishing and the relationship between people and fish in the Potomac River Valley.

For the kids, they can find out what it takes to become Junior Rangers at Harpers Ferry National Historical Park, Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens, Oxon Hill Farm, Mary McLeod Bethune Council House National Historic Site, Fort Washington Park, and Greenbelt Park on Saturday, April 29.

Take a tour of Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts, which also offers several events, including a chance to take in the night sky on Friday, April 28, or take a backstage tour of the Filene Center.

Stargaze at Greenbelt Park next to a campfire on Saturday, April 29.

Learn more about National Park Week on the National Park Service website.