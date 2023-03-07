Football great Sam Huff’s estate to auction Hall of Fame ring, jerseys, old school helmets

On Friday, more than 230 items belonging to Huff will be auctioned at the Loudoun County Fairgrounds. Huff, who lived in the Middleburg, Virginia, area, died in 2021 at the age of 87.

November will mark two years since the death of hard-hitting middle linebacker Sam Huff, whose years with the New York Giants and Washington football team landed him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Huff was born in 1934 and was raised in a coal mining camp in Edna, West Virginia. He played college football at West Virginia University. His West Virginia letterman jacket, as well as sweaters, are among the auction items.

The autographed No. 70 Washington jersey Huff wore for the hall of fame ceremony is being auctioned, as are jackets and shirts with the team’s insignia and old-school helmets.

Huff had been drafted in the 1956 draft as a lineman, but defensive coordinator Tom Landry switched Huff to middle linebacker, where he became the first rookie middle linebacker to start in an NFL championship game.

Auction items include memorabilia from his time with New York, including jerseys and helmets.

After his playing career, Huff spent three seasons as a color commentator for the Giants radio team, before joining the Washington broadcast team of “Sonny, Sam, and Frank,” with former quarterback Sonny Jurgensen and Frank Herzog.

Shirts worn by Huff during the broadcasts are included in the auction items.

The auction, by Loudoun-based Damewood Auctioneers, will be held March 10 at the Loudoun County Fairgrounds. You can see the catalog, register and start bidding online.