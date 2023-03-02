DC boxing coach says role in Creed III was ‘dream come true’

"It was a lot of work, but it was worth it," said Patrice Harris, who coaches boxing at the Bald Eagle Recreation Center in Southwest. "It was a blessing just to be a part of something like that."

The major boxing film “Creed III” is being released in theaters on Friday, and a boxing coach who works in D.C. has a role in the movie.

“It was a lot of work, but it was worth it,” said Patrice Harris, who coaches boxing at the Bald Eagle Recreation Center in Southwest. “It was a blessing just to be a part of something like that.”

Harris recently returned from California, where he was able to walk down the red carpet and attend the premiere.

“It’s a big movie theater,” Harris said. “You’ve got the celebrities watching the movie, and they see me doing my part in the movie, and it was like, ‘wow.'”

The movie centers around Adonis “Donnie” Creed, a successful boxer who ultimately must face off with a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, who is fresh out of prison.

Harris plays a boxing coach in the film.

“I didn’t have to act because it’s what I do all the time in real life, but to see it on the big screen is a dream come true,” Harris said.

Harris and his team from the Bald Eagle Recreation Center are planning a special gathering for when the film comes out Friday.

They rented a theater in Bowie, Maryland, where they plan to meet up and watch the movie together.