Calling all young artists: Have your art printed on a Metrobus for Earth Day

Metro's Art in Transit program is seeking original drawings, prints and paintings from K-6 students in Maryland, D.C. and Virginia. Selections will be included in a bus wrap during Metro's Earth Day celebrations this April.

Students in the D.C. region from kindergarten through sixth grade have a chance to see their artwork displayed on a Metrobus this spring.

Metro’s Art in Transit program is seeking original drawings, prints and paintings from K-6 students in Maryland, D.C. and Virginia that highlight the role of public transit in protecting the environment.

Selections will be included in a bus wrap during Metro’s Earth Day celebrations this April.

The program celebrates “the role played by public transportation in protecting our environment, combating climate change and supporting sustainable livable communities,” Metro said in a news release.

Submissions are open to public, private or home-schooled students through Wednesday, March 1, with no entry fee required. One piece of artwork will be selected from each jurisdiction about a week after the deadline passes.

Artwork can be emailed in JPG or PDF format to metroart@wmata.com and labeled with the student’s last name, first name, title of work, school name and grade, in that order.

For instructions on submitting by mail and other guidelines, see Metro’s website.