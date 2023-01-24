Live Radio
Bethesda high school calls for safety meeting after 2 girls found passed out in bathroom

Dick Uliano | duliano@wtop.com

January 24, 2023, 6:44 PM

Parents of students in a Maryland high school have been invited to a safety meeting on Monday, Jan. 30, after two girls were found passed out in a bathroom.

It happened Monday at 8 a.m. at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School, Bethesda Beat first reported.

A member of the school’s security team reported that the two girls appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, school principal Shelton Mooney said in an email to the school community.

The children were taken to the hospital, while other students were temporarily held in their first period classrooms as the two were taken to ambulances.

In his community message, Mooney said the school and community “are seeing an increase in the number of serious incidents involving alcohol and illegal drugs.”

Mooney included several links in his email, including one to an article titled, “How to Talk To Your Teens About Substance Abuse.”

The principal also said he was aware of rumors over the severity of the incident, and he cautioned students against sharing information and images that were inaccurate and hurtful.

