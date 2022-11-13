Radio host and former WTOP anchor Jim Bohannon dies at 78

Longtime talk radio host Jim Bohannon, who anchored mornings at WTOP before hosting a national radio show, has died at 78.

Longtime talk radio host Jim Bohannon, who anchored mornings at WTOP before hosting a national radio show, died at 78 on Saturday.

Bohannon’s voice was aired on 500 radio stations across the U.S. Besides WTOP, he also worked at D.C. radio stations WGAY, WRC and WWWT.

In 1983, Bohannon joined the Mutual Broadcasting System — which later was renamed Westwood One Radio. He anchored the hourlong America in Morning news magazine while hosting the Jim Bohannon Show on Saturday nights, according to his obituary.

He also filled in on Larry King’s radio show. When King left nighttime radio in the early 90s, Bohannon became that show’s permanent host. He hosted the Jim Bohannon Show until shortly before his death.

Military veteran turned radio legend

Bohannon was born Jan. 7, 1944 in Corvallis, Oregon, where his father was stationed during World War II.

After graduating from Missouri State University, his obituary stated Bohannon served in the U.S. Army Security Agency, which included a tour of duty in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968.

His time in radio started early on in his life — Bohannon worked for KLWT in high school and KICK and KWTO in college.

Bohannon received a number of accolades for his work in radio, according to his obituary. He was inducted into the National Broadcasting Hall of Fame, the National Radio Hall of Fame of the Museum of Broadcast Communication and the Society of Professional Journalists, D.C. Chapter Hall of Fame.

He was also the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from Talkers Magazine, and the First Amendment Award from the Radio and Television Digital News Foundation.

Bohannon’s documentary “Pain and Pride — Remembering Vietnam,” received the Gold Award from the International Radio Festival of New York.

Condolences

Journalists, including some former co-workers, shared messages remembering Bohannon.

WTOP reporter Kristi King tweeted:

A truly kind soul. RIP. Jim Bohannon masterfully created personable, relatable, compelling, human stories. His example shaped my earliest radio reporting perspectives. Thank you for that Sir. @WTOPhttps://t.co/n8O82SSPrC pic.twitter.com/AlXnazSkTS — Kristi King (@kingWTOP) November 13, 2022

WTOP’s Matt Small, who worked with Bohannon at the Mutual Broadcasting System, said he was “proud” of his time working with Bohannon.

“He mentored me early on in my career. He was a journalist who set an example for others with his passion, thoughtfulness and wit. When times got tough in and outside of the newsroom, I could always count on my friend. He is missed,” Small said.

WTOP Sports reporter Dave Preston wrote condolences in a Facebook post:

“On my first shift at WGIR I played carts and ran the board during the Jim Bohannon Show when it was a weekend late-night staple on Westwood One. Little did I know that ten years later I’d have the opportunity to anchor sports on ‘America in the Morning’. Great broadcaster. Even better guy. RIP,” Preston said.

And WTOP anchor Dan Ronan, who also worked with Bohannon at the Mutual Broadcasting System, shared condolences in the following Facebook post:

“Jim and I joined MBS the same day, 4/4/83. He was a friend and mentor. A true Broadcasting legend,” Ronan said.

Bohannon is survived by his wife, Annabelle Bohannon, of Westminster South Carolina and his daughter, Elizabeth Smith.

There won’t be any funeral services, per Bohannon’s wishes. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to any organization that supports veterans. Those interested in writing a message of condolence can go to www.sandiferfuneralhome.com.