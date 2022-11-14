ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Local students help design ornaments for President’s Park trees

Anne Kramer | anne.kramer@wtop.com

November 14, 2022, 8:52 PM

Students from 58 schools — including Friendship Public Charter School, Blow-Pierce Academy, Calvert High School and Falmouth Elementary School — designed one-of-a-kind ornaments that will go on dozens of smaller trees that surround the National Christmas Tree in President’s Park this year.

This year’s ornaments were created by more than 2,600 students.

The America Celebrates ornament program represent states, territories and schools managed by the Bureau of Indian Education and the Department of Defense Education Activity. The program each year involves the National Park Service, the U.S. Department of Education and the National Park Foundation.

The Park Service said the ornaments will feature state flowers, landmarks, historical sites and ecological wonders.

The public will have a chance to see the National Christmas Tree and the students’ decorated trees featuring those student’s ornaments from Dec. 2 through Jan. 1.

The 100th National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at the President’s Park on the National Mall in D.C. The ceremony will be broadcast on CBS on Dec. 11 at 8 p.m.

Anne Kramer

Anne Kramer is a freelance anchor with WTOP Radio. She has been a broadcast journalist for more than thirty years, the last 25 at WBAL Radio in Baltimore. Anne likes reporting stories that make the listener stop and think, maybe even learn something new.

